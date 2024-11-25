Sadyr Japarov meets with Federal President of Republic of Austria

The ceremony of official meeting of President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov with the Federal President of the Republic of Austria Alexander Van der Bellen took place in Vienna. The press service of the head of state reported.

The leaders of the two countries met at Hofburg Palace.

«In honor of the arrival of Sadyr Japarov, the flag of Kyrgyzstan was solemnly raised, the commander of the honor guard company gave a welcoming report, and the orchestra played the national anthems of the two countries. Then the heads of state walked along the guard of honor, and a joint photo ceremony was held against the backdrop of the presidential Hofburg Palace, after which the delegations were introduced,» the statement says.

After the official meeting ceremony, Sadyr Japarov and Alexander Van der Bellen moved on to negotiations.