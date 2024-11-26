Sadyr Japarov in Austria: Meetings held, number of issues discussed

President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov and Federal President of Austria Alexander Van der Bellen held a series of talks in narrow and expanded formats. The press service of the head of state reported.

Sadyr Japarov paid an official visit to Austria on November 24-25. The leaders of the two countries held talks in narrow and expanded formats, discussing issues of bilateral cooperation and prospects for its further development. Particular attention was paid to economic cooperation, and areas for enhancing the partnership between Kyrgyzstan and Austria were outlined.

In addition, on November 25, Sadyr Japarov met with Federal Chancellor of Austria Karl Nehammer. During the conversation, the parties discussed issues of strengthening political dialogue, cooperation in the trade and economic sphere, as well as implementation of joint projects.

Concluding the official visit, the President of the Kyrgyz Republic held a meeting with President of the National Council of Austria Walter Rosenkranz. During the talks, the parties exchanged views on current issues of mutual interest, with a particular emphasis on the development of interparliamentary relations.