Sentence of Kyrgyzstani for fatal accident upheld in Russia

The Penza Regional Court upheld a sentence against a citizen of Kyrgyzstan, who, according to the indictment, was responsible for a car accident, in which two people were killed and three were injured. The court’s press service reported.

The tragedy occurred on January 13 at the 559th kilometer of M-5 highway. The driver of a Mercedes truck, traveling on Moscow-Kyrgyzstan route, lost control of the vehicle and collided with a Volkswagen minibus, which was transporting employees of a group of companies.

As a result of the accident, the driver and passenger of the minibus died at the scene. Three more people were seriously injured.

The accused did not admit his guilt in the first instance court, claiming that the minibus drove into the oncoming lane. However, the evidence collected by the investigation refuted this version.

The district court sentenced the truck driver to five years in a prison colony and deprived him of the right to drive vehicles for two years and six months. The sentence was appealed. However, the regional court upheld the district court’s decision.
