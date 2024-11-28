Female artists' exhibition "Eternal Images and Feelings" to be opened in Bishkek

The exhibition of the Association of Women Artists and Art Critics of Kyrgyzstan «Eternal Images and Feelings» will be opened today, November 28, at the Embassy of Hungary in Bishkek. The diplomatic mission informed 24.kg news agency.

«The exhibition will feature works by Kyrgyz female artists filled with the warmth of autumn hues, the tranquility of the mountains, and sincere emotions. The exposition combines the beauty of autumnal motifs with profound imagery embodying eternal feelings — from motherhood and friendship to love and a connection with nature,» the organizers noted.

The Association of Women Artists and Art Critics of Kyrgyzstan was established on May 28, 1993 to address key social issues related to the status of women in the arts and to support their professional and creative growth.

The exhibition will be open until December 1 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission is free.