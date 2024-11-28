13:55
USD 86.80
EUR 91.27
RUB 0.81
English

Female artists' exhibition "Eternal Images and Feelings" to be opened in Bishkek

The exhibition of the Association of Women Artists and Art Critics of Kyrgyzstan «Eternal Images and Feelings» will be opened today, November 28, at the Embassy of Hungary in Bishkek. The diplomatic mission informed 24.kg news agency.

«The exhibition will feature works by Kyrgyz female artists filled with the warmth of autumn hues, the tranquility of the mountains, and sincere emotions. The exposition combines the beauty of autumnal motifs with profound imagery embodying eternal feelings — from motherhood and friendship to love and a connection with nature,» the organizers noted.

The Association of Women Artists and Art Critics of Kyrgyzstan was established on May 28, 1993 to address key social issues related to the status of women in the arts and to support their professional and creative growth.

The exhibition will be open until December 1 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission is free.
link: https://24.kg/english/312499/
views: 129
Print
Related
Exhibition of People's Poet, artist Ramis Ryskulov held in Bishkek
Exhibition opened in Bishkek to anniversary of Kara-Kyrgyz Autonomous Region
Kyrgyzstan opens tourism pavilion at WTM 2024 exhibition in London
VDNKh building in Bishkek will be demolished — Akylbek Japarov
Kyrgyzstan's national stand to be presented at import exhibition in China
Kumtor presents products of tire recycling plant at EXPO 2024
Bishkek hosts agrotechnical exhibition and Altyn Kuz fair
Agrotechnical exhibition and agricultural fair to be held in Bishkek
Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Kyrgyzstan to hold EXPO 2024 in Bishkek
Agro-industrial exhibition Agrotechexpo 2024 to be held in Bishkek
Popular
Sadyr Japarov reprimands Akylbek Japarov and number of government officials Sadyr Japarov reprimands Akylbek Japarov and number of government officials
Loan portfolio of Kyrgyzstan’s banks reaches 314 billion soms Loan portfolio of Kyrgyzstan’s banks reaches 314 billion soms
Deposit base of Kyrgyzstan’s banks reaches 567.9 billion soms Deposit base of Kyrgyzstan’s banks reaches 567.9 billion soms
Banks in Europe and Asia stop servicing Gazprombank's UnionPay cards Banks in Europe and Asia stop servicing Gazprombank's UnionPay cards
28 November, Thursday
12:53
Female artists' exhibition "Eternal Images and Feelings" to be opened in Bishkek Female artists' exhibition "Eternal Images and Feelings...
12:40
Price of liquefied gas has grown to 39.50 soms in regions — deputy
12:24
Kyrgyz honey planned to be included in EU register at the beginning of 2025
12:19
Four-story parking lot to be built near Orto-Sai market in Bishkek
12:06
More than 4,000 criminal cases opened on pyramid schemes in Bishkek