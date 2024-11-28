Exhibition of People's Poet, artist Ramis Ryskulov held in Bishkek

The exhibition of the People’s Poet of Kyrgyzstan, artist Ramis Ryskulov «Precursor» is held in the Oak Park gallery of the Union of Artists in Bishkek.

About 40 works — paintings and graphics — from different years are presented.

The exhibition is dedicated to the 90th anniversary of the poet and artist.

Ramis Ryskulov was born on September 9, 1934. He had been a member of the Union of Writers of the USSR since 1959, since 1990 — a member of the Union of Artists of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Ryskulov is an author of a number of collections of poems and verses. The poet is one of the bold experimenters, who updated Kyrgyz Soviet poetry by introducing blank verse. He translated the works of Alexander Pushkin, Vladimir Mayakovsky, Nikolai Nekrasov, Andrei Voznesensky and others into the Kyrgyz language.

He died on January 26, 2021.

The exhibition will be open until November 29.