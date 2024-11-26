Number of domestic violence cases in Kyrgyzstan increased by 37.2 percent

The number of domestic violence cases in Kyrgyzstan has increased by 37 percent compared to 2023. The Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

According to the ministry, 14,293 cases of domestic violence have been registered for the first 10 months of this year. This is 3,877 cases more than a year earlier.

At least 12,001 temporary protection orders have been issued against persons who committed domestic violence, 95 percent of their recipients are men.

About 3,457 protocols have been registered under Article 70 of the Code of Offenses (Domestic Violence), 3,288 of which were sent to court. By court decision, 1,189 people were sentenced to community service, 1,623 people were arrested.

The police opened 447 criminal cases on the grounds of violence, 276 cases were sent to court, and pre-trial proceedings were terminated on 133 more cases.