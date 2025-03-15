10:43
USD 87.45
EUR 94.92
RUB 1.03
English

Prevention of domestic violence and school racketeering discussed in Balykchy

A forum «Tokto, Korkpo, Zhasha» was held in Balykchy city, Issyk-Kul region, dedicated to the prevention of domestic violence, school racketeering and bullying. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Representatives of the local state administration, local council, representatives of Baktyluu Ene Crisis Center, the prosecutor’s office, educational institutions, as well as employees of the Public Security Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs took part in the event.

«The participants focused on the need to strengthen parental control, adopt a comprehensive approach to crime prevention, and organize information and educational activities in educational institutions. After the meeting, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and representatives of Justice for All project provided humanitarian assistance to Baktyluu Ene Crisis Center in the city of Balykchy,» the statement says.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs noted that such events strengthen interaction between entities that ensure the protection of citizens from domestic violence, and also make it possible to provide the necessary assistance to victims.
link: https://24.kg/english/322907/
views: 85
Print
Related
Man detained in Bishkek for beating his wife
Five-year plan to prevent domestic violence to be introduced in Kyrgyzstan
Woman dies in hospital after being beaten by husband in Aksy district
President threatens to fire law enforcers for concealing domestic violence
Number of domestic violence cases in Kyrgyzstan increased by 37.2 percent
Interior Ministry develops mobile app to combat domestic violence
Police detain man suspected of domestic violence in Sokuluk
Initiative of Central Asian countries against domestic violence supported at UN
Torture of Asel Nogoibaeva: Woman leaves for Moscow for surgery
22 percent more domestic violence cases registered in 2024
Popular
Fundraising underway to transport bodies of Kyrgyzstanis died in USA Fundraising underway to transport bodies of Kyrgyzstanis died in USA
Hugh Riddell appointed World Bank Group Country Manager for Kyrgyzstan Hugh Riddell appointed World Bank Group Country Manager for Kyrgyzstan
Border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan to be opened on March 13 Border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan to be opened on March 13
18 schools and 11 kindergartens damaged in Osh city by earthquake 18 schools and 11 kindergartens damaged in Osh city by earthquake
15 March, Saturday
10:11
Prevention of domestic violence and school racketeering discussed in Balykchy Prevention of domestic violence and school racketeering...
09:57
Asman Airlines to operate technical flight Bishkek – Khujand — Bishkek
09:41
New First Deputy General Director appointed at NENK OJSC
09:30
Honda Stepwgn falls off cliff and catches fire in Toktrogul, 2 people killed
09:14
EU extends sanctions against Russia for six months
14 March, Friday
17:59
Yekaterinburg to resume direct flights to Issyk-Kul region in June
17:53
Landslide threatens Kyzyl-Oi village in Alai district, residents evacuated
17:41
Heating to be turned off in Bishkek on March 17
16:32
Transition to 12-year school education: New state standard approved
16:14
Education of children in villages costs state more than in Bishkek