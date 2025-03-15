Prevention of domestic violence and school racketeering discussed in Balykchy

A forum «Tokto, Korkpo, Zhasha» was held in Balykchy city, Issyk-Kul region, dedicated to the prevention of domestic violence, school racketeering and bullying. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Representatives of the local state administration, local council, representatives of Baktyluu Ene Crisis Center, the prosecutor’s office, educational institutions, as well as employees of the Public Security Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs took part in the event.

«The participants focused on the need to strengthen parental control, adopt a comprehensive approach to crime prevention, and organize information and educational activities in educational institutions. After the meeting, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and representatives of Justice for All project provided humanitarian assistance to Baktyluu Ene Crisis Center in the city of Balykchy,» the statement says.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs noted that such events strengthen interaction between entities that ensure the protection of citizens from domestic violence, and also make it possible to provide the necessary assistance to victims.