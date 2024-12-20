President threatens to fire law enforcers for concealing domestic violence

«I always have a negative view of violence against children and women,» President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said at the People’s Kurultai.

According to him, the authorities need to protect children and women.

«We must suppress violence. Only then we will build a healthy society,» the head of state said.

He threatened law enforcement agencies with dismissal, if they turn a blind eye to domestic violence.

«Law enforcement agencies must protect the defenseless. If someone turns a blind eye to this, they will be fired,» Sadyr Japarov said.