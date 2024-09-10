11:22
22 percent more domestic violence cases registered in 2024

At least 22 percent more cases of domestic violence were registered in the first seven months of 2024, compared to the same period in 2023. The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan provided the data.

Law enforcement officers registered 8,956 cases of domestic violence from January to July. This is 1,622 more than a year earlier.

The total number of protocols registered under Article 70 (domestic violence) of the Code of Offenses for the specified period amounted to 2,473, of which 2,324 were sent to court. At least 828 people were sentenced to community service, 1,154 citizens were arrested.

At least 328 criminal cases were initiated on domestic violence cases, 186 cases were sent to court, pre-trial proceedings were terminated on 91 cases.
