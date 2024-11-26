15:50
Interior Ministry develops mobile app to combat domestic violence

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan is developing a mobile application to combat domestic violence. Nargiza Usenova, Senior Inspector at the Public Security Service, said on the air of Birinchi Radio.

She recalled that a protection order is currently issued to victims of domestic violence. If its terms are violated, the victim will be able, after downloading the application, open it by pressing the SOS button. The signal will be sent to the nearest police station, and the group will immediately go to the call.

Nargiza Usenova clarified that a tender has been announced for the development of the mobile application.

According to her, after the coronavirus pandemic, during which an increase in cases of domestic violence was registered, the Ministry of Internal Affairs formed a department for the prevention of such types of crimes.
link: https://24.kg/english/312305/
views: 112
