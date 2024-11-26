17:22
MPs increase fines for cafes and restaurants for food poisoning

MPs increase fines for cafes and restaurants for violation of food safety. The Committee on Law and Order, Crime Control and Combatting Corruption of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan adopted the bill in the first reading.

The initiators of the draft law are MPs Vinera Raimbachaeva, Marlen Mamataliev, Erulan Kokulov, Mederbek Aliev, Nurbek Sydygaliev and others.

It is proposed to increase the fine for violations: for individuals — up to 50,000, and for legal entities — up to 100,000 soms.

Vinera Raimbachaeva noted that the tightening of measures is aimed at preventing group infectious diseases and mass food poisoning among the population. The adoption of the bill will strengthen control over the quality of food products and protect the health of citizens.
