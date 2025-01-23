Interior Ministry proposes to triple fines for migrants from South Asia

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan proposes to triple fines for violation of migration laws for those, who arrived from South Asia. The corresponding bill was approved by the deputies of the Parliament in the first reading.

In his report, Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Nurbek Abdiev noted that there is an influx of citizens from Bangladesh, India, Nepal and Pakistan in many regions of the republic. They work in areas that do not require qualifications and special knowledge.

According to the police official, the purpose of the bill is to prevent offenses related to the failure of foreign citizens to comply with the established rules of stay, work or transit through the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic.

It is proposed to increase the size of fines for individuals and legal entities by an average of three times under Part 2 of Article 430 of the Code of Offenses. At the same time, for individuals, the amount of the fine will be equal to the amount of the fine provided for under Part 2 of Article 431 of the Code (expulsion of foreign citizens from the Kyrgyz Republic).

Nurbek Abdiev emphasized that these changes aim to instill discipline among individuals and legal entities inviting foreign nationals, ensuring timely drawing up of the necessary documents.

According to the current legislation, Part 2 of Article 430 of the Code «Invitation by persons of foreign citizens and stateless persons for purposes that do not correspond to the actual motives of their entry and stay in the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic» entails the imposition of a fine on individuals in the amount of 3,000 soms, on legal entities — 13,000 soms.