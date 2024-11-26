15:50
36-year-old man brutally beaten in Bishkek, suspect detained

A 36-year-old man was brutally beaten in Bishkek. He was taken to the hospital with an open head injury. The Department of Internal Affairs of Pervomaisky district reported.

The police received a call from the hospital on the evening of October 30. Doctors reported that a man, 36, was taken to the hospital with an open head injury. The man was beaten near one of the cafes.

An investigative team arrived at the scene, a criminal case was opened under Article 130 («Causing serious harm to health») of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The suspect, 40, was detained. He was placed in a temporary detention facility.
