Crowd of teenagers beats up four peers in Kyzyl-Kiya, Batken region

A crowd of teenagers beat up four peers in Kyzyl-Kiya, Batken region. The press service of the Department of Internal Affairs of the region informed 24.kg news agency.

The incident occurred on November 23 at about 11.30 p.m. near a market. Four 17-year-old boys were walking along Asanaliev Street and were accosted by a crowd. The footage shows how one of them started beating the guy and then a fight broke out.

The Department of Internal Affairs of Batken region told 24.kg news agency that a case has been initiated. Parents of the victims filed a statement to the police. Twelve local residents — all minors — have been detained.

The investigation continues.