Nazira Aidarova became the head of the Rhythmic Gymnastics Federation of Kyrgyzstan. The organization announced on its official pages on social media.

A reporting and election conference of the Federation of Rhythmic Gymnastics of the Kyrgyz Republic was held on December 9, where Nazira Aidarova was unanimously elected its head. She previously took the post of the Vice President of the Federation.

As noted, Lilia Ilyasova has been appointed head coach of the national team.