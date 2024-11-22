13:28
One of leaders of Seventh-day Adventist Church detained in Bishkek

The head of the World All-Union Church of Faithful and Free Seventh-day Adventists was detained. Lawyer Kristina Dzhamgurchieva, representing the interests of former parishioners — residents of Leninskoye village told journalists.

According to her, the Russian citizen is suspected of inciting racial, ethnic, national, religious and inter-regional hatred. He was placed in the pretrial detention center 1 in Bishkek.

She added that a criminal case initiated under Article 209 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic («Fraud») is being investigated against the Adventist Church.

The Seventh-day Adventist Church is a worldwide Christian community with 17 million members living in 209 countries.

As of 2019, there were 23 congregations of the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Kyrgyzstan, six of which are located in Bishkek.
