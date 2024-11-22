11:56
Kazakhstan strengthens security of military and civilian facilities

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has instructed the Prime Minister, the head of the Presidential Administration, heads of all law enforcement agencies, and regional governors to take urgent measures to ensure the security of key military and civilian facilities in light of the escalating situation around Ukraine. Zakon.kz reports.

The media outlet refers to a Facebook post by Berik Uali, the advisor and press secretary of the President of Kazakhstan.

The chairmen of Kazakhstan’s parliamentary chambers have been informed about the measures being taken. The situation in the country remains under the personal control of the President. The primary strategic goal for our state is to maintain stability, peace, lawfulness, and order.

Berik Uali

He also noted that Kazakhstan has repeatedly advocated the solution of the issue of cessation of hostilities between the two Slavic peoples through negotiations.

It is worth noting that Russian President Vladimir Putin made an urgent statement. He commented on the decision of Ukraine’s allies to allow the Ukrainian Armed Forces to strike targets on Russian territory using long-range weapons. Putin stated that Ukraine has already attacked Russia with ATACMS missiles, turning the conflict into a «global issue.»

Donald Trump’s press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in response that «the president-elect is committed to restoring peace on the global stage while relying on the power of the United States.»
