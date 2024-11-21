Banks, exchange offices have to accept old-design dollars - National Bank

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan reminded that commercial banks and exchange offices have no right to refuse to accept old-design U.S. dollars. This applies to the so-called «white» dollars — banknotes issued from 1996 to 2006, which have a lighter shade.

In response to appeals of citizens concerned about refusals in currency exchange, the National Bank noted that under the current regulation «On the procedure for exchange operations with foreign currency in cash in Kyrgyzstan,» banks and exchange offices can not set restrictions or different rates depending on the year of issue of banknotes. All currencies that have not lost the status of a means of payment must be accepted without exception.

In case of unreasonable refusal to exchange «white» dollars, citizens can contact the National Bank by phone: +996312610486, +996312312948 or send a request to the email mail@nbkr.kg. A WhatsApp channel is also available: 0501890000.