17:29
USD 86.50
EUR 91.38
RUB 0.86
English

Banks, exchange offices have to accept old-design dollars - National Bank

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan reminded that commercial banks and exchange offices have no right to refuse to accept old-design U.S. dollars. This applies to the so-called «white» dollars — banknotes issued from 1996 to 2006, which have a lighter shade.

In response to appeals of citizens concerned about refusals in currency exchange, the National Bank noted that under the current regulation «On the procedure for exchange operations with foreign currency in cash in Kyrgyzstan,» banks and exchange offices can not set restrictions or different rates depending on the year of issue of banknotes. All currencies that have not lost the status of a means of payment must be accepted without exception.

In case of unreasonable refusal to exchange «white» dollars, citizens can contact the National Bank by phone: +996312610486, +996312312948 or send a request to the email mail@nbkr.kg. A WhatsApp channel is also available: 0501890000.
link: https://24.kg/english/311859/
views: 80
Print
Related
National Bank conducts another intervention, selling $68.65 million
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan sells $62.4 million on foreign exchange market
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan predicts inflation of 6 percent by the end of 2024
National Bank's international reserves grow by 47 percent in 2024
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan keeps discount rate at 9 percent
National Bank cancels fees for money transfers, but with some exceptions
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan conducts another foreign exchange intervention
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan bans charging fees for online transfers in soms
National Bank and IMF discuss digital som and development of monetary policy
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan warns about spread of fake notifications
Popular
Center of Bishkek to be closed to traffic due to Kyrgyzstan - Iran match Center of Bishkek to be closed to traffic due to Kyrgyzstan - Iran match
СОР29: How Kyrgyzstan's agriculture is adapting to climate change СОР29: How Kyrgyzstan's agriculture is adapting to climate change
Interior Ministry: Elections in Kyrgyzstan were held without gross violations Interior Ministry: Elections in Kyrgyzstan were held without gross violations
USA ready to strengthen cooperation with Kyrgyzstan within C5+1 platform USA ready to strengthen cooperation with Kyrgyzstan within C5+1 platform
21 November, Thursday
17:22
Bakyt Torobaev checks readiness of Osh enterprises for heating season Bakyt Torobaev checks readiness of Osh enterprises for...
17:07
Kyrgyzstanis win medals at Asian Chess Championship among disabled people
16:58
Banks, exchange offices have to accept old-design dollars - National Bank
16:48
38,000 Kyrgyzstanis on waiting list for housing
16:31
Private construction companies transfer 1,480 apartments to state