Kyrgyzstan creates Natural Disaster Monitoring Center

Kyrgyzstan is creating a center for monitoring natural disasters, as climate change is becoming one of the most serious threats to sustainable development.

Deputy Minister of Transport and Communications of the Kyrgyz Republic Bekzhan Rysmendeev announced it in Baku at the round table «Sustainable, Digital Middle Corridor and Beyond» held within COP29, Report says.

According to him, the Ministry of Transport is working on the creation of a monitoring center for observation, prevention and elimination of natural disasters.

«The main tool in this endeavor is the digital roadmap. This project serves as a catalyst for the development and integration of new data collection and analysis systems, unites the existing automated services of the Ministry of Transport and Communications,» Bekzhan Rysmendeev said.