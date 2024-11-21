15:57
USD 86.50
EUR 91.38
RUB 0.86
English

Kyrgyzstan creates Natural Disaster Monitoring Center

Kyrgyzstan is creating a center for monitoring natural disasters, as climate change is becoming one of the most serious threats to sustainable development.

Deputy Minister of Transport and Communications of the Kyrgyz Republic Bekzhan Rysmendeev announced it in Baku at the round table «Sustainable, Digital Middle Corridor and Beyond» held within COP29, Report says.

According to him, the Ministry of Transport is working on the creation of a monitoring center for observation, prevention and elimination of natural disasters.

«The main tool in this endeavor is the digital roadmap. This project serves as a catalyst for the development and integration of new data collection and analysis systems, unites the existing automated services of the Ministry of Transport and Communications,» Bekzhan Rysmendeev said.
link: https://24.kg/english/311844/
views: 31
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan's tourism potential presented at COP29
СОР29: How Kyrgyzstan's agriculture is adapting to climate change
Climate change: Caspian Sea water level could drop by 18 meters
COP29: Will a new financial goal be adopted to address climate issues?
We are not so naive anymore - Edil Baisalov on expectations from COP29
Vertical gardening can help adapt to climate change
СОР29: Emergencies Ministry about disaster risk reduction in Kyrgyzstan
OTS countries joining forces to combat climate change
COP29: What Sadyr Japarov spoke about at UN Climate Change Conference
Kyrgyzstan initiates first World Mountain Youth Festival
Popular
Center of Bishkek to be closed to traffic due to Kyrgyzstan - Iran match Center of Bishkek to be closed to traffic due to Kyrgyzstan - Iran match
СОР29: How Kyrgyzstan's agriculture is adapting to climate change СОР29: How Kyrgyzstan's agriculture is adapting to climate change
Interior Ministry: Elections in Kyrgyzstan were held without gross violations Interior Ministry: Elections in Kyrgyzstan were held without gross violations
USA ready to strengthen cooperation with Kyrgyzstan within C5+1 platform USA ready to strengthen cooperation with Kyrgyzstan within C5+1 platform
21 November, Thursday
15:47
Kyrgyzstan creates Natural Disaster Monitoring Center Kyrgyzstan creates Natural Disaster Monitoring Center
15:41
Kindergarten worth over 360 million soms in Bishkek returned to state
15:29
Daiyrbek Orunbekov tells about construction of prison colony in Bazar-Korgon
15:07
School boiler explodes in Uzgen, security guard injured
14:52
Special points for Tazalyk employees being opened in Bishkek