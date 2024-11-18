Vertical gardening can help adapt to climate change

Vertical gardening can be an effective tool for adapting to climate change. Azat Muradyl, head of MoveGreen environmental organization, said to 24.kg news agency on the sidelines of COP29 in Baku.

According to him, due to dense construction in big cities, there are fewer and fewer opportunities to create green areas.

«We’ve studied global practices. Vertical gardening is widely implemented in countries like Singapore, Germany, and Italy. The potential of vertical surfaces of buildings suitable for greening is 22.5 times greater than the area occupied by roads. In Bishkek, there are also such examples, when the facades of buildings are covered with wild grapes. Such practices need to be implemented more actively,» Azat Muradyl said.

He noted the advantages of green vertical facades and roofs:

Reduction of air pollution and the urban heat island effect;

Improvement of air quality. Plants filter up to 30 percent of pollutants such as nitrogen dioxide and fine particles;

Absorption of solar radiation up to about 50 percent;

Temperature reduction of up to 5 — 10 degrees Celsius in buildings and the environment;

Energy savings (15-25 percent reduction of cooling and heating costs);

Noise reduction and soundproofing;

Attracting insects.

«Greening of facades improves biodiversity and increases ecosystem resilience to invasive species. Five-leaf maiden grapes provide food for birds that contribute to pest control. This leads to improvement of quality of life and aesthetic enhancement of urban space,» Azat Muradyl said.

MoveGreen will start working in this direction with the Bishkek City Hall. In addition, it is planned to promote the inclusion of norms on vertical gardening in normative legal acts in the urban planning sphere.

«We can start with public buildings, schools. This would be a good adaptation measure in Bishkek,» Azat Muradyl believes.

When asked about plant maintenance, he noted that many plant species require minimal care and can thrive in the local climate. «It’s essential to work with plant nurseries to ensure they supply plants suited to the city’s needs, not just what they have in stock,» he added.

The head of MoveGreen added that abandoned spaces, most often used for parking, can be turned into pocket parks. This also helps solve environmental problems.

The UN Climate Conference has been taking place in Baku since November 11. It will last until November 22.