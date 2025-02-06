Construction of protective dams continues in Batken region. It was reported at a meeting on the results of work of the civil protection system for 2024 in the regional department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

Over the past year, despite the preventive measures taken, the material damage from emergencies in the region was significant. In this regard, a decision was made to build protective structures to reduce risks and minimize the consequences of natural disasters. As part of the implementation of the regional development program, more than 95 million soms have been allocated for these purposes.

With the support of private entrepreneurs and international organizations, rescue equipment and tools worth about 1.5 million soms were also purchased. More than 3 million were allocated from development funds.