We are not so naive anymore - Edil Baisalov on expectations from COP29

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Edil Baisalov shared with 24.kg news agency Kyrgyzstan’s expectations from the UN Climate Change Conference, which has been taking place in Baku since November 11.

He explained why the country has not yet adopted a national plan for adaptation to climate change and a plan for the implementation of the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs):

— An adaptation plan is being developed, but we can’t decide whether the international community will support us in this effort.

Kyrgyzstan is the No. 1 country in reducing greenhouse emissions compared to 1990.

Don’t forget that Soviet Kirgizia was a very developed industrialized country. We have already reduced emissions by 68 percent a long time ago, and now we are being asked to reduce even further.

We have recently started to say: «Listen, dear developed countries, we, our people will not give up the right to our own development. You had been polluting the world for decades, and now you want us to act like a nature reserve and not pollute anything.»

It won’t work that way. The one who has polluted bears enormous responsibility, let them reduce it.

And we will develop our mines, build metallurgical plants. Of course, we will continue to develop hydropower and renewable energy sources.

I am really sorry that we, the Kyrgyz people, do not know that we are already global champions in reducing greenhouse emissions. Therefore, we have to revise our plans and commitments, and I have recently instructed to do so. Edil Baisalov

Previous authorities left us without industry or economy, but imposed excessive climate obligations. It is not noticeable now, but in 2030, 2040 we’ll face criticism for excessive emissions.

— So we won’t abandon coal?

— We will not shout that we are against abandonment of coal. We’re saying that a happy time will come, when the whole world abandons coal, but our people won’t put the carriage before the horse.

We have practically abandoned the use of coal in the past years. Now, we’ll industrially develop and use coal for our economic interests.«

— By the way, the NDCs, adopted in 2021, provided for the expansion of the trolleybus network in Bishkek, and they are being removed....

— I am generally amazed at the discussion around trolleybuses. We will have to revise the NDCs. Those people who drew it up it did not know about the invention of electric buses. It’s the same trolleybus, only without the cables, and why should we be against it? It’s mind boggling. Look at the open, clear skies on our streets. If you ask the citizens, the overwhelming majority of Bishkek residents support the actions of the City Hall and the mayor.

— What does Kyrgyzstan expect from the international community?

— We always say that we need help in adaptation and mitigation of climate change.

As it is, we will spend a third of our budget on environmental needs. But it is all our own efforts. We still don’t see any serious resources coming into our country. The reason: 1 percent is the inexperience and incompetence of our specialized bodies in preparing such projects, but 99 percent is the fact that year after year we see the figures announced at the COP — hundreds of billions of dollars, but it all just remains on paper. Maybe it reaches some of the developing countries, but it does not reach our country.

Why did President Sadyr Japarov take global leadership in promoting the mountain agenda? Because mountains as ecosystems have been crossed out altogether. There are islands, forests, oceans, but there were no mountain states, and we turned it around at COP28 in Dubai, this year there is already more attention to mountains.

— Does the Kyrgyz Republic expect investments, grants as a result of COP29?

— We are not so naive anymore. Of course, no one is going to give us any money. Nevertheless, as a responsible member of the international community, we will make our efforts. We will remain responsible people, but of course we will be less naive.

The most important thing is to change our habits and behavior.

First of all, it concerns water and agriculture. We will save every drop. Therefore, in 2025 you will see tens of billions of soms, which will be allocated for irrigation, drip irrigation and other things. We have to save water and, as good neighbors, share it with brotherly countries.

This applies to the entire national economy and every family. We should massively replace heating stoves, they are not energy efficient at all, insulate houses.

We need to look at some of the «positive» sides of global climate change. Frankly speaking, many of our highland regions are becoming more suitable for agriculture, using new varieties, applying innovations. Our people need guidance on how to adapt to a changing climate and what to do.