Kyrgyzstan plans to double its forest cover

Kyrgyzstan plans to double its forest cover. Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Edil Baisalov announced at the National Climate Dialogue.

According to him, forests currently cover 7 percent of the country’s territory.

«By 2050, we must plant at least 800 million trees. Not just plant them, but provide water for each of them and create jobs to care for the seedlings. Doubling forest cover is a feasible goal, and, of course, we will achieve it only if every tree planted is counted as our contribution to cleaning the atmosphere,» Edil Baisalov said.

It should be noted that Kyrgyzstan faces challenges with seedling survival. For example, under the national program Zhashyl Muras, millions of seedlings are planted across the country, but survival rates in past years, according to the Ministry of Natural Resources, have varied from 54.43 percent in Batken region to 80 percent in Osh region.
