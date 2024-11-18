16:21
COP29: Deputy Minister tells about youth’s role in tackling environmental issues

Youth in Central Asia plays a vital role in addressing environmental challenges. Marat Tagaev, Deputy Minister of Culture, Information, Sports, and Youth Policy of Kyrgyzstan said on the sidelines of COP29 in Baku.

According to Tagaev, mountainous regions are particularly vulnerable in the face of global climate change.

«Mountains cover about 94 percent of the territory of Kyrgyzstan. They are not just a part of our natural beauty and wealth; they are the foundation of ecosystems, a source of freshwater, biodiversity, and home to millions of people. Unfortunately, these regions face significant challenges,» the Deputy Minister stated.

He emphasized the critical role of youth in environmental issues.

«Today’s young people are not merely observers but partners and allies. They are actively transforming the situation, becoming key agents of change, offering creative solutions, and proposing innovative approaches. Young leaders, activists, and scientists from the OTS countries inspire entire generations to tackle environmental issues and adopt sustainable practices,» Tagaev added.

In Kyrgyzstan, efforts are underway to actively involve youth in climate projects. For example, Zhashyl Muras (Green Heritage) initiative launched in 2022 focuses on reforestation and environmental protection.

«But for such initiatives to have a long-term effect, active cooperation between government agencies, international organizations, and civil society with young people is important. At this level, we have to create real support mechanisms, ranging from educational programs to the creation of conditions for the implementation of youth environmental start-ups and projects,» Marat Tagaev emphasized.

The UN Climate Conference has been taking place in Baku since November 11. It will last until November 22. Today’s discussions are dedicated to children and youth.
