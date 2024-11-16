COP29: Kyrgyzstan invites to participate in construction of Kambar-Ata HPP 1

Kyrgyzstan has called on participants of COP29 to join the regional project on construction of Kambar-Ata Hydropower Plant 1 (HPP-1). The Minister of Energy Talaibek Ibraev stated during the Energy Transition Investment Forum for Central Asia held as part of COP29. Trend news agency reports.

According to the minister, the joint implementation of renewable energy projects will enable more efficient use and management of water resources in Kyrgyzstan and the region, ensuring the production of environmentally friendly energy.

«These measures will contribute to strengthening energy, environmental, and food security not only in our country but also in other states and regions,» Ibraev stated.

Taalaibek Ibraev noted that the uniqueness of this project is determined by the coordinated consolidation of efforts of three states — Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan — with the support of the World Bank.

«I am confident that only coordinated actions within the framework of the ‘green agenda’ will allow each country to develop and strengthen partnership projects between governments, the private sector, and international financial institutions,» he emphasized.

The 29th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) is being held in Baku from November 11 to November 22.