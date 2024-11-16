COP29: Kyrgyzstan is preparing program of cooperation with Green Climate Fund

Kyrgyzstan is developing a draft country program of cooperation with the Green Climate Fund (GCF) for 2024-2027. The press service of the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision reports.

Within the framework of the 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, held in Baku, Minister Meder Mashiev met with the GCF Chief Investment Officer Henry Gonzalez in the pavilion of Kyrgyzstan.

The minister noted that the current restriction on the implementation of five projects within one program cycle narrows the opportunities for achieving the country’s climate goals.

«We propose to review the restrictions and increase the number of projects, which will allow the Kyrgyz Republic to more effectively implement climate initiatives and attract additional resources from the GCF,» he said.

Meder Mashiev added that the Community Development and Investment Agency (ARIS) received GCF accreditation in March 2023, making Kyrgyzstan one of the first Central Asian countries with direct access to GCF resources through a national organization. In accordance with the terms of accreditation, ARIS can receive grants of no more than $50 million, which limits the opportunities for implementation of large-scale initiatives, especially given the established limit on the number of projects under the country program.

«We are confident that the projects implemented through national organizations will ensure sustainable and effective results. The leadership of the republic places high hopes on the prompt approval of projects through ARIS,» the official noted.

Henry Gonzalez expressed the fund’s interest in cooperation and support for climate initiatives in the Kyrgyz Republic.

He highlighted the key areas of the projects that are being financed. Firstly, this is agriculture and food security:

— Promotion of sustainable agroecology;

— Assistance in the provision of climate-sensitive advisory services and risk management.

And secondly, water security:

— Improving water conservation and water efficiency.

The GCF is a global fund established by the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change to support developing countries in addressing climate change. It provides funding through accredited organizations, including public, private and non-governmental entities.

The UN Climate Conference will continue in Baku until November 22.