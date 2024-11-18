СОР29: Emergencies Ministry about disaster risk reduction in Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan is actively adapting international programs and strategies to reduce disaster risks. Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations Akylbek Mazaripov announced on the sidelines of the UN Climate Conference.

He delivered a welcoming speech in the pavilion of the Kyrgyz Republic at the event «Sustainable Development of Mountain Territories» dedicated to the discussion of adaptation to climate change and disaster risk management.

The Deputy Minister noted that the republic is exposed to many natural and man-made risks and often faces devastating emergencies. In particular, frequent mudflows and seasonal floods cause significant human and financial losses.

«Over the past eight months, the country has faced a record number of mudflows, which, unfortunately, has led to losses among the population. Such challenges prompt the government to implement timely, modern and effective approaches and mechanisms for preventing and responding to disaster risks. We are actively adapting international risk reduction programs and strategies,» Akylbek Mazaripov said.

According to him, most of the priorities of the Hyogo Framework for Action have been adapted in the Kyrgyz Republic, the priorities of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction are being widely introduced, and all priority areas of the Paris Agreement are being actively implemented, despite the fact that the republic is not a significant source of carbon dioxide emissions.

In addition, Kyrgyzstan is working to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), with a special emphasis on reducing disaster risks and increasing climate resilience. As part of the main national programs, strategies and plans, early warning systems are being introduced, especially in mountainous areas, and infrastructure is being strengthened to protect the population from increasing climate threats, such as landslides, mudflows and floods.

«Understanding the scale and complexity of these challenges, the Kyrgyz Republic is actively working to create sustainable solutions. We are implementing approaches based on scientific data and best practices to minimize the impact of natural disasters and strengthen preparedness for them,» the deputy minister added.

For example, work is carried out to introduce a localized disaster risk assessment model based on the index. This tool enables a highly accurate assessment of climate risks at the community level and more efficient resource allocation.

By predicting the likelihood of floods or landslides, the population is evacuated in advance, humanitarian aid is provided, and critical infrastructure is strengthened. A system for monitoring, analyzing, and visualizing climate and environmental threats is also being developed.

Akylbek Mazaripov noted that these efforts would not have been possible without the support of international partners.

«I would like to express my deep gratitude to the UN World Food Program and the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation for their technical and expert support. Thanks to our interaction, we were able to strengthen the climate risk management system and increase our preparedness for natural disasters,» he said.

The UN Climate Conference will last in Baku until November 22.