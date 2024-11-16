COP29: Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan signs three documents

On the sidelines of the UN Climate Change Conference in Baku, bilateral meetings were held between the Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan and representatives of a number of countries with the aim of cooperation in the energy sector.

According to the press service of the ministry, Minister Taalaibek Ibraev and heads of energy companies took part in the conference.

Three documents were signed following the bilateral meetings:

1. Clean Energy Charter within the Economic Cooperation Organization. The document was initiated with the aim of expanding and strengthening cooperation in the energy sector and activities in the region.

2. Agreement between the Ministry of Energy of the Kyrgyz Republic and the German Society for International Cooperation (GIZ) on the implementation of the Renewable Energy Sources in Central Asia project. It is aimed at technical cooperation in the energy sector between Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Germany as part of the global energy transition.

3. Roadmap for cooperation between the Ministries of Energy of the Kyrgyz Republic and Azerbaijan.

Participants of a ministerial event, organized in partnership with key international parties, discussed energy initiatives, green energy commitments, implementation of global industrial commitments, the COP29 Hydrogen Declaration, as well as contributions to the goals of the Paris Agreement and other previously adopted commitments.

As part of the conference, representatives of Kyrgyzstan presented the country’s energy capabilities, demonstrated a model of large hydroelectric power plants, and showed a video about a major project aimed at ensuring energy security.

In his speech, Taalaibek Ibraev noted that climate change occurring around the world will also affect the energy sector. Water shortages are becoming increasingly noticeable. However, the energy sector of the Kyrgyz Republic has high potential.

«Therefore, for the purpose of energy security, we are implementing a number of large-scale projects. The average annual duration of sunlight in our country is 2,100-2,900 hours. The potential of Naryn River and small hydropower plants on 172 rivers and waterways is 258 megawatts of power, which can generate 5-8 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity. The potential of wind energy is 2 billion kilowatt-hours. The state stimulates the implementation of renewable energy projects. Energy cooperation is the driving force behind the development of green energy,» the official said.

The UN Climate Conference will last in Baku until November 22.