59 workers die on construction sites in Kyrgyzstan in 2023

At least 59 workers fell off buildings under construction and died last year. Director of the Service for Control and Supervision of Labor Legislation Cholponkul Madyarov said at a meeting of the parliamentary committee on social policy.

According to him, 178 accidents were registered in 2023 due to non-compliance with technical safety rules during the construction of multi-storey buildings.

Cholponkul Madyarov noted that the inspection currently conducts unscheduled inspections only upon receipt of a statement.

«We regularly hold workshops and trainings on ​​the issue of compliance with safety regulations with the participation of representatives of construction companies,» he said.

Deputy Ilimbek Kubanychbekov called for strengthening the requirements for construction companies to ensure safety at construction sites.
