Girl dies in hospital after falling from sixth floor in Bishkek

A six-year-old girl passed away in a hospital after falling from the sixth floor in Bishkek. The Internal Affairs Department of Oktabrsky district told 24.kg news agency.

The incident occurred on March 16 in the 7th microdistrict. The police received a report that someone had fallen from a window of a residential building.

The case has been registered, and an investigative team was sent to the scene. They confirmed that the victim was a six-year-old girl who was hospitalized, but died from injuries.

All necessary forensic examinations have been ordered to determine the cause of the accident.
