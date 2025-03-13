Death of kok boru player: His opponent and referee detained

The police detained a player, 29-year-old A.Ch., and a referee, 42-year-old Sh.U., in connection with the death of Mirlan Srazhdinov. The press service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Leninsky district of Bishkek told 24.kg news agency.

Recall, 44-year-old player Mirlan Srazhdinov died during a kok boru match in Kozhomkul village (Voenno-Antonovka) on March 12. He bent down, trying to pick up the goat carcass from the ground, and at that moment another player’s horse hit him.

The capital’s Emergency Medicine Center informed 24.kg news agency that the man died before the doctors arrived. He had an open craniocerebral injury, a fracture of the base of the skull, an open fracture of the frontal bone, an injury to the right eye with extrusion of the contents, closed fractures of the nose and upper jaw.

The sporting event was organized by the Federation of National Kok Boru Games.

The incident occurred during a game between Borulu team from Sokuluk and Burkut from Osh.

A criminal case was opened under the article «Causing serious harm to health» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The necessary examinations were ordered. Both detainees were placed in the temporary detention facility of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek.