Two more children fall from ninth floor in Bishkek

Two more children fell from the ninth floor in Bishkek. The press service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Leninsky district informed 24.kg news agency.

The accident occurred on March 16. At 4.24 p.m., the police received a report that two children aged four or five years fell from the ninth floor on Umetaliev Street. An investigative team was immediately sent to the scene. The children died on the spot from injuries.

All necessary examinations have been ordered.

Recall, a six-year-old girl fell from the sixth floor in 7th microdistrict and was hospitalized. She died in the hospital from injuries.