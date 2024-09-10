11:22
World Bank allocates $13.6 million for Kambarata HPP 1 project

Ceremony of signing a loan and grant agreement on the additional financing for technical assistance to Kambarata HPP 1 project took place on September 9, 2024. The Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Funds in the amount of $13.6 million were provided by the International Development Association (World Bank), of which $2.6 million is a grant and $11 million is a loan.

The project is aimed at completing the feasibility study of Kambarata HPP 1, updating environmental and social studies, working out a development model and a financing plan. Under the agreement, funds will be used for physical modeling, site surveys and the necessary tests to ensure high-quality construction of the hydropower station.
