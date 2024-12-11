World Bank to allocate $500 million loan for Kambarata HPP 1

The World Bank will allocate a $500 million loan for Kambarata HPP 1. The Minister of Economy of Kyrgyzstan Daniyar Amangeldiev said at a meeting with journalists in Bishkek.

According to the minister, the Ministry of Energy is currently developing a feasibility study for the major investment project in Kyrgyzstan. Daniyar Amangeldiev told that the World Bank would provide an interest-free loan to Kyrgyzstan in May 2025 in the amount of $500 million for the construction of the hydropower station.

Earlier, the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) announced that it was ready to allocate up to $500 million for the construction of Kambarata HPP1.

In addition, the European Investment Bank was also offered to participate in the construction of Kambarata HPP 1. In November 2024, Kyrgyzstan called on COP29 participants to join the implementation of this project.