Kyrgyzstan has the lowest average monthly salary among the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). The website of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) says.

Thus, the average monthly nominal salary in Kyrgyzstan is 35,298 soms, while in Belarus it is 59,232 soms, in Armenia — 62,561 soms.

The highest nominal salary, according to the statistics of the EAEU, is in Russia (81,943 soms) and Kazakhstan (77,600 soms).