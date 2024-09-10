11:22
USD 86.45
EUR 92.47
RUB 1.00
English

Deputy Chairman of Cabinet Edil Baisalov arrives in Tajikistan

A delegation from Kyrgyzstan headed by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Edil Baisalov arrived in the city of Khujand to participate in the events dedicated to the Independence Day of Tajikistan. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

According to it, Edil Baisalov met with Deputy Prime Minister of Tajikistan Ziyozoda Sulaimon Rizoi during the trip.

The Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers conveyed congratulations on behalf of President Sadyr Japarov with wishes of well-being, peace and prosperity to the Tajik state and people. He congratulated Ziyozoda Sulaimon Rizoi and the Tajik people on Independence Day. The parties discussed issues of cooperation in the trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian fields, bilateral and multilateral formats in various fields.

They expressed hope that with the completion of negotiations on the delimitation of Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan state border, interaction between the two countries will develop in all directions.

The deputy heads of government noted that the two peoples have lived in peace and harmony since ancient times, and expressed hope that cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan will continue to develop on the basis of centuries-old friendship between the Kyrgyz and Tajik peoples.
link: https://24.kg/english/304531/
views: 146
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan is not going to be drawn into geopolitical games — Edil Baisalov
Meeting of topographic groups of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan held in Buston
Edil Baisalov: There will be no pensioners receiving less than 7,000 soms
Tajikistan and Kazakhstan agree to cooperate in uranium mining
Kazakhstan and Tajikistan officially become allies
Son-in-law of Tajikistan’s President appointed Ambassador to UAE
Delimitation of borders: Another meeting of topographic groups held in Batken
Edil Baisalov intends to fight fakes and disinformation on social media
Kyrgyzstan plans to complete border negotiations with Tajikistan by October
Edil Baisalov: We see a real growth in living standards of the population
Popular
National Bank bans banks from making payments without real deliveries National Bank bans banks from making payments without real deliveries
Second plane for Asman Airlines to arrive in a month Second plane for Asman Airlines to arrive in a month
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan buys $22 million on foreign exchange market National Bank of Kyrgyzstan buys $22 million on foreign exchange market
World Nomad Games 2024: National team of Kyrgyzstan leaves for Astana World Nomad Games 2024: National team of Kyrgyzstan leaves for Astana
10 September, Tuesday
11:10
World Nomad Games 2024: Kok boru team of Kyrgyzstan defeats Uzbekistan World Nomad Games 2024: Kok boru team of Kyrgyzstan de...
11:01
Birth rate in Russia falls to historic low
10:40
Food prices in Kyrgyzstan lower than in Kazakhstan and Russia
10:34
World Bank allocates $13.6 million for Kambarata HPP 1 project
10:20
Kyrgyzstan has lowest average monthly nominal salary in EAEU