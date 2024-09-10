Deputy Chairman of Cabinet Edil Baisalov arrives in Tajikistan

A delegation from Kyrgyzstan headed by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Edil Baisalov arrived in the city of Khujand to participate in the events dedicated to the Independence Day of Tajikistan. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

According to it, Edil Baisalov met with Deputy Prime Minister of Tajikistan Ziyozoda Sulaimon Rizoi during the trip.

The Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers conveyed congratulations on behalf of President Sadyr Japarov with wishes of well-being, peace and prosperity to the Tajik state and people. He congratulated Ziyozoda Sulaimon Rizoi and the Tajik people on Independence Day. The parties discussed issues of cooperation in the trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian fields, bilateral and multilateral formats in various fields.

They expressed hope that with the completion of negotiations on the delimitation of Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan state border, interaction between the two countries will develop in all directions.

The deputy heads of government noted that the two peoples have lived in peace and harmony since ancient times, and expressed hope that cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan will continue to develop on the basis of centuries-old friendship between the Kyrgyz and Tajik peoples.