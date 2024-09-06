19:43
USD 86.45
EUR 92.47
RUB 1.00
English

Antimonopoly Service comments on increase in meat prices

The Antimonopoly Service commented on the increase in meat prices.

According to the agency, from August 7 to September 5, beef prices increased from 544 soms to 573 soms per kilogram, or by 5.3 percent.

It is noted that sellers themselves associate the price increase with an increase in the export of live and slaughtered cattle to neighboring countries, which led to a shortage on the domestic market.

The Antimonopoly Service also believes that prices are affected by the seasonal factor. Many farmers send their livestock for fattening, which can lead to a reduction in slaughtering. In addition, a large number of celebrations are traditionally held in September, including weddings and feasts, which, in turn, increases the demand for meat, primarily mutton and beef.
link: https://24.kg/english/304324/
views: 155
Print
Related
Apartment prices continue to grow in Bishkek
Price growth for number of categories slowed down over the past five years
Price of coal increased at Kara-Keche field
Eurasian Development Bank predicts 4.3 percent price growth in Kyrgyzstan
Illegal import of mutton from Kazakhstan to Kyrgyzstan prevented
Prices for non-food products among EAEU countries increased most in Kyrgyzstan
Large meat processing enterprise launched in Balykchy
Kyrgyzstan starts supplying mutton to Iran
Price of alcoholic beverages in Kyrgyzstan increases by 57.3 percent for 5 years
Rice price increases the most among food products in Kyrgyzstan in 2023
Popular
Kyrgyzstan introduces new requirements for foreign citizens Kyrgyzstan introduces new requirements for foreign citizens
Russia and China start hiring couriers to pay for goods in gold Russia and China start hiring couriers to pay for goods in gold
President withdraws Saparaliev's candidacy for Natural Resources Minister President withdraws Saparaliev's candidacy for Natural Resources Minister
Russia is preparing to hold second summit with Central Asian countries — Lavrov Russia is preparing to hold second summit with Central Asian countries — Lavrov
6 September, Friday
17:50
Antimonopoly Service comments on increase in meat prices Antimonopoly Service comments on increase in meat pric...
17:14
Bishkek-Moscow passenger train may start running in 2025
17:03
Two more companies get permission for crypto mining in Kyrgyzstan
16:51
Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship Hospital named after Recep Tayyip Erdogan
16:44
World Nomad Games 2024: National team of Kyrgyzstan leaves for Astana