Antimonopoly Service comments on increase in meat prices

The Antimonopoly Service commented on the increase in meat prices.

According to the agency, from August 7 to September 5, beef prices increased from 544 soms to 573 soms per kilogram, or by 5.3 percent.

It is noted that sellers themselves associate the price increase with an increase in the export of live and slaughtered cattle to neighboring countries, which led to a shortage on the domestic market.

The Antimonopoly Service also believes that prices are affected by the seasonal factor. Many farmers send their livestock for fattening, which can lead to a reduction in slaughtering. In addition, a large number of celebrations are traditionally held in September, including weddings and feasts, which, in turn, increases the demand for meat, primarily mutton and beef.