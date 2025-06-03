More than 127,000 children enrolled in schools of Kyrgyzstan

More than 127,000 children have been enrolled in schools in Kyrgyzstan. 1mektep.edu.gov.kg portal says.

Among them, 1,700 children are from preferential categories. Over 162,000 school places still remain available.

In Bishkek, about 10,800 children have been enrolled in first grade and 12,700 — in second grade.

It should be noted that electronic registration based on actual place of residence (regardless of registered address) began on June 2. It will continue until August 15.

Due to the transition to a 12-year education system, enrollment is being conducted simultaneously in both first and second grades. Children born in 2018 will be automatically placed into the second grade, while those born in 2019 will be enrolled in the first grade.

If children born in 2019 have completed the 480-hour Nariste school preparation program, they can also go to second grade. To do this, preschool organizations must enter the information into the electronic database balalyk.edu.gov.kg.