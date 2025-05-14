Significant improvement in teaching quality noted in 240 schools in Kyrgyzstan

Significant improvement in teaching quality was noted in 240 schools in Kyrgyzstan. It was announced at the presentation of the results of the study conducted using the «Observation of Educational Practices» tool. The press service of the Ministry of Education reported.

It is noted that the average score in all areas increased by 0.91 (increase of 13 percent).

The assessment was carried out within the framework of «Education for the Future» project, which is being implemented by the World Bank in 1,200 schools in the republic.

The purpose of the study is to measure the impact of the project on the learning process. A comprehensive quality analysis assessed the educational environment, class organization, and teaching.

The improvement in the quality of teaching is especially noticeable in experimental schools.