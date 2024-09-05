Temporary residence permit gives citizens of 8 countries grounds for stay in KR

A temporary residence permit gives citizens of eight countries grounds for staying in Kyrgyzstan. The Director of the Population Registration Department under the Ministry of Digital Development, Arsen Minbaev, told at a press conference.

He recalled that new rules for the stay of foreigners and stateless persons came into effect today, September 5. According to them, citizens of eight countries — Russia, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Moldova — have to obtain a temporary residence permit, if they intend to stay in the Kyrgyz Republic for more than 60 days for personal reasons not related to work, study or business.

«If previously these foreign citizens had a registration for six months with the possibility of extension, now the registration will be for 60 days. And during this time they have to obtain a temporary residence permit,» Arsen Minbaev said.

He clarified that the innovation concerns people who arrive in Kyrgyzstan for private purposes. If they arrive for work, business, education, the procedure remains the same.

The head of the department added that the registration received by foreign citizens is valid until the end of the period specified in it.

«For example, registration is until the end of the year or January-March 2025. Do not panic, you can easily get a temporary residence permit during this time. If the registration ends today or tomorrow, do not worry either. You need to contact any territorial division, a Public Service Center, it will be extended for 60 days, during which you need to submit documents and get a temporary residence permit. There is enough time, the main thing is to use it correctly,» he said.

Arsen Minbaev noted that the procedure for obtaining the temporary residence permit has been simplified, the list of documents is short. «After receiving the temporary residence permit for a year, registration will also be made for one year,» he told.

According to the director of the department, the temporary residence permit was introduced so that citizens of the specified countries have legal grounds for stay in the country, since today citizens of the EAEU states (Russia, Kazakhstan, Armenia and Belarus) can stay in Kyrgyzstan without registration for up to 90 days during each 180-day period. For citizens of Tajikistan, Georgia, Azerbaijan and Moldova, this period is 60 days during a 120-day period. And if they have no grounds for staying in the Kyrgyz Republic, they have to leave the territory of the republic and can re-enter no earlier than after 60 or 90 days.

If a foreigner does not obtain a temporary residence permit within the registration period, then he or she has to leave the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic, Arsen Minbaev said.