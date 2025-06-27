Foreigner detained for bringing sulfuric acid to Kyrgyzstan for drug production

Officers of the Drug Control Service of the capital’s police detained a 27-year-old foreign national on suspicion of selling precursors for large-scale drug production. The press service of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek reported.

On June 15, operational information was received that foreigners were seeking ways to illegally sell potent substances in Batken and Osh regions. A case was opened in the Department of Internal Affairs of Pervomaisky district under the article «Illegal Manufacture of Precursors» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic, and investigative activities were launched.

As a result, 27-year-old N.D. was detained while attempting to sell sulfuric acid at a gas station in Ak-Turpak village, Kadamdzhai district of Batken region. Police seized nine 20-liter plastic containers of the precursor, intended for drug production. The foreigner was transported to Bishkek and placed in a pre-trial detention facility.

During interrogation, the suspect admitted to smuggling of the precursors across the state border. He valued the sulfuric acid, which he was selling for drug production, at 250,000 soms — the total weight amounted to 330.75 kilograms.

The investigation is ongoing.