Body of 64-year-old man found in Kochkor district

Body of a 64-year-old man was found in Kochkor district, the relatives of the murdered man told 24.kg news agency.

According to them, the tragedy occurred on September 3 in a field near Isakeyev village.

«Our uncle went to the field with three fellow villagers. There they drank alcohol, and the uncle had a quarrel with one of the men. The latter beat our relative to death. According to other participants in the incident, one left before the fight started, and the second allegedly went for help in the midst of the quarrel. But we don’t believe it,» the relatives said.

The press service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Naryn region told 24.kg news agency the version of the investigation. A man came to the Department of Internal Affairs of Kochkor district on September 3 at about 2.35 p.m. He reported that two men had fought near a grain barn in the field and that one of them had possibly died. An investigative group immediately arrived at the scene and found the body of a man with signs of violent death. He turned out to be 64-year-old resident of Isakeyev village.

42-year-old man, with whom the deceased had fought, was detained as a suspect. A case was opened under the article «Murder» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. A medical examination confirmed that the suspect was drunk.

The police added that the detainee admitted his guilt. He told that a quarrel occurred between them in the field, after which he beat the 64-year-old man.

All necessary examinations have been ordered. The investigation continues.