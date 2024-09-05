13:36
USD 86.45
EUR 92.47
RUB 1.00
English

Body of 64-year-old man found in Kochkor district

Body of a 64-year-old man was found in Kochkor district, the relatives of the murdered man told 24.kg news agency.

According to them, the tragedy occurred on September 3 in a field near Isakeyev village.

«Our uncle went to the field with three fellow villagers. There they drank alcohol, and the uncle had a quarrel with one of the men. The latter beat our relative to death. According to other participants in the incident, one left before the fight started, and the second allegedly went for help in the midst of the quarrel. But we don’t believe it,» the relatives said.

The press service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Naryn region told 24.kg news agency the version of the investigation. A man came to the Department of Internal Affairs of Kochkor district on September 3 at about 2.35 p.m. He reported that two men had fought near a grain barn in the field and that one of them had possibly died. An investigative group immediately arrived at the scene and found the body of a man with signs of violent death. He turned out to be 64-year-old resident of Isakeyev village.

42-year-old man, with whom the deceased had fought, was detained as a suspect. A case was opened under the article «Murder» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. A medical examination confirmed that the suspect was drunk.

The police added that the detainee admitted his guilt. He told that a quarrel occurred between them in the field, after which he beat the 64-year-old man.

All necessary examinations have been ordered. The investigation continues.
link: https://24.kg/english/304100/
views: 140
Print
Related
56-year-old woman detained on suspicion of murder in Zhaiyl district
Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh killed in Tehran
Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for strangling his wife in Batken
Accused of murder of policemen during Osh events in 2010 detained
Man killed in fight in Bishkek, suspect detained
Suspect in triple murder in Talas killed during arrest
Woman and her small children killed in Talas, suspect wanted
Court of Furmanovo city sentences Kyrgyzstani to 11 years in prison for murder
Mother of three children killed in Bishkek, suspect detained
Body of wounded man found in Nooken after fire
Popular
Kyrgyzstan introduces new requirements for foreign citizens Kyrgyzstan introduces new requirements for foreign citizens
Russia and China start hiring couriers to pay for goods in gold Russia and China start hiring couriers to pay for goods in gold
President withdraws Saparaliev's candidacy for Natural Resources Minister President withdraws Saparaliev's candidacy for Natural Resources Minister
Russia is preparing to hold second summit with Central Asian countries — Lavrov Russia is preparing to hold second summit with Central Asian countries — Lavrov
5 September, Thursday
13:34
New Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Pakistan appointed New Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Pakistan appointed
12:55
Human rights activists call for revision of Foreign Representatives Law
12:24
Former MP becomes member of Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan
12:18
Temporary residence permit gives citizens of 8 countries grounds for stay in KR
11:50
Finance Ministry expects decrease of external public debt within five years