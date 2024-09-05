Pensions to be increased in Kyrgyzstan from October 1 — Cabinet resolution

From October 1, the minimum pension in Kyrgyzstan will be 6,900 soms. The corresponding resolution was signed by the head of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov.

The Social Fund has been instructed to increase the basic part of the pension to 6,900 soms by October, taking into account the surcharges. The insurance part was instructed to be increased by 18 percent, but not less than by 1,000 soms.

The document will come into force on October 1.

In June, President Sadyr Japarov held a meeting on increasing pensions. The report was delivered by the Chairman of the Social Fund Baktiyar Aliev.

According to him, the collection of insurance payments has reached its highest level since 2021. Since this period, thanks to the increase in salaries of teachers, doctors, state and municipal employees, the collection of insurance payments has increased significantly, which has become the main factor in the growth of pensions. The Social Fund has developed a strategy for the development of Kelechek Bulagy pension system, within the framework of which a number of bills have been adopted.

At least 60 billion soms have been additionally spent on increasing pensions over three years.

The basic part of the pension has been increased on July 1.