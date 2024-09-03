About 350 TBEA specialists upgrading power units at Bishkek HPP

About 350 specialists from TBEA Chinese company are carrying out major repairs of power units at the Bishkek Heating and Power Plant (HPP). The Deputy Mayor of Bishkek in charge of energy sector Taalaibek Baigaziev told on the air of Birinchi Radio.

According to him, attention is paid to Chinese power units commissioned in 2017, which previously underwent only minor repairs. A full major repair of two units began in July this year, including a complete renovation of the equipment.

According to Taalaibek Baigaziev, in past winters, the maximum load on the power units was 210 megawatts, despite the design capacity of 450 megawatts, which was achieved with great effort. This year, it is planned to increase the capacity of the units to 300 megawatts, and on old equipment — to 150 megawatts.