Coal supplies to Bishkek HPP started

Coal started to be supplied to Bishkek Heating and Power Plant (HPP). The press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

According to its data, 180,000 tons of high-calorie solid fuel from Agulak site (Min-Kush deposit) will be delivered to the HPP.

Contracts have been signed for the supply of imported coal of D grade (250,000 tons), as well as with Kyrgyzkomur state enterprise (Kavak coal 520,000 tons). A tender for the supply of Kyrgyz coal of DSSH grade (50,000 tons) has been announced.

«For the successful passage of the autumn-winter period of 2024-2025, supply of electricity and heat, it is planned to deliver 1 million tons of solid fuel, 110,679 cubic meters of gas and 8,000 tons of fuel oil. The deliveries have been going according to the established schedules since August this year and will be carried out until March 2025. To date, 194,000 tons of coal are stored in the HPP warehouses,» the municipality added.