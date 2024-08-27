16:30
USD 86.45
EUR 92.47
RUB 1.00
English

Coal supplies to Bishkek HPP started

Coal started to be supplied to Bishkek Heating and Power Plant (HPP). The press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

According to its data, 180,000 tons of high-calorie solid fuel from Agulak site (Min-Kush deposit) will be delivered to the HPP.

Contracts have been signed for the supply of imported coal of D grade (250,000 tons), as well as with Kyrgyzkomur state enterprise (Kavak coal 520,000 tons). A tender for the supply of Kyrgyz coal of DSSH grade (50,000 tons) has been announced.

«For the successful passage of the autumn-winter period of 2024-2025, supply of electricity and heat, it is planned to deliver 1 million tons of solid fuel, 110,679 cubic meters of gas and 8,000 tons of fuel oil. The deliveries have been going according to the established schedules since August this year and will be carried out until March 2025. To date, 194,000 tons of coal are stored in the HPP warehouses,» the municipality added.
link: https://24.kg/english/303220/
views: 151
Print
Related
Price of coal increased at Kara-Keche field
Cabinet of Ministers plans to impose temporary ban on export of coal by road
Chinese company carries out major repairs of power units at Bishkek HPP
Mining and processing plant opened in Alai district
Coal consumption in Kyrgyzstan decreases by 58,000 tons for 6 months
Akylbek Japarov instructs to speed up preparation of Bishkek HPP
Bishkek HPP to receive half as much imported coal in 2024
Kyrgyzstan plans to mine 4.6 million tons of coal in 2024
City Hall appoints new director of Bishkek HPP
Bishkek HPP ready to supply hot water
Popular
U.S. warns about risks of cooperation with Russian banks U.S. warns about risks of cooperation with Russian banks
National Bank proposes to ban banks from charging fees for transfers National Bank proposes to ban banks from charging fees for transfers
Five banks in Kyrgyzstan are in process of liquidation —National Bank Five banks in Kyrgyzstan are in process of liquidation —National Bank
U.S. imposes sanctions on developer of Zolotaya Korona payment system U.S. imposes sanctions on developer of Zolotaya Korona payment system
27 August, Tuesday
16:17
National Bank bought $197.4 million on foreign exchange market in 2024 National Bank bought $197.4 million on foreign exchang...
16:10
15-year-old girl held in sexual slavery for more than a month in Osh city
15:59
Kum-Shagyl plant and quarry in Bishkek returned to state
15:49
Foreigners beaten in sewing workshop in Bishkek
15:40
Azat Kozubekov appointed Deputy Chairman of National Bank of Kyrgyzstan