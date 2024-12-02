14:39
Aibek Dzhunushaliev tells about state of Bishkek HPP

During the first session of the Bishkek City Council, Bishkek Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev told about the repair work carried out at the capital’s Heating and Power Plant (HPP).

According to him, since the Bishkek HPP was transferred to the balance sheet of the City Hall, the third and fourth power units have been repaired.

«We were able to eliminate all the problems after the accident, and the HPP is now operating at full capacity,» the mayor said.

A breakdown occurred at the Bishkek HPP at night on February 2,2024. Five people were injured, three were hospitalized, two underwent outpatient treatment. Schools and kindergartens in the capital were transferred to online classes. The supply of heat and hot water in Bishkek was fully restored on February 7. The republican headquarters reported the completion of liquidation work at the facility on February 9.
