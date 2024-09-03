Bus crashes into students and parents outside school in China, killing 11

A school bus crashed into a crowd of people outside a middle school in Shandong province’s Tai’an city of China, killing 11 people. TASS reported, citing with reference to China Central Television.

As reported, the driver «lost control» of the vehicle as it approached the school. The tragedy occurred early in the morning on September 3. The school bus unexpectedly ploughed into people, who were walking along the side of the road to the school. Among the dead are six adults and five children, 13 more people received various injuries.

The bus driver has been detained. The causes of the incident are being established.