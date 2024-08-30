16:36
Pakistan and Macau simplify process of obtaining visas for Kyrgyzstanis

Pakistan and Macau have simplified the process of obtaining visas for citizens of Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

Now citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic will be able to apply for tourist and business visas to Pakistan through the official online system (POVS) https://visa.nadra.gov.pk/ .

Thus, applicants have to fill out a short application form, which contains 30 mandatory fields. After submitting the application, the system automatically generates a notification of issuance of a visa, if it does not find matches in the «stop list». If matches in the «stop list» are found, the application will be processed manually within 24 hours. The application is submitted without paying a visa fee, including a processing fee.

These conditions will allow Kyrgyzstanis to apply for visas in a simplified manner without a visit the diplomatic mission of Pakistan.

To date, holders of ordinary passports of the Kyrgyz Republic can also take advantage of the right to obtain a visa upon entry to Macau, which greatly facilitates travel to the region.

A visa for entry to Macau can be obtained at the following points:

  1. Checkpoint Border Gate.
  2. Checkpoint Qingmao.
  3. Checkpoint in Zhuhai-Macao Cross-border industrial zone.
  4. Checkpoint on Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao bridge.
  5. Checkpoint at the port of Macau in Hengqin port area.
  6. Checkpoint at the port Outer Harbour Ferry Terminal.
  7. Checkpoint at the port Taira Ferry Terminal.
  8. Checkpoint at the port Inner Harbour Ferry Terminal and the yacht terminal.
  9. Checkpoint at the airport.

To enter Macau, foreign citizens must meet the following requirements:

  • Passport must be valid for at least six months;
  • Ticket for departure from Macau, if none, confirmation of residence in the mainland of the People’s Republic of China and the Hong Kong SAR;
  • Availability of financial means for stay in Macau.

Such conditions will allow Kyrgyzstanis to obtain visas in a simplified manner without a visit to diplomatic mission of the PRC.
