CPJ condemns decision by Supreme Court on liquidation of Kloop Media

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) condemns the decision by Kyrgyzstan’s Supreme Court to uphold the liquidation of Kloop Media, a nonprofit that runs the investigative news website Kloop.

«The forced shuttering of international award—winning investigative outlet Kloop is a shameful episode in the history of modern Kyrgyzstan — a country long viewed as a haven for press freedom in Central Asia — and is a clear indication that this reputation no longer holds,» said Gulnoza Said, CPJ’s Europe and Central Asia program coordinator. «Kyrgyz authorities should immediately reverse their repressive course against the media and allow Kloop and all other independent outlets to work freely.»

The Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan upheld the decision on liquidation of Kloop Media public foundation. The panel of judges of the Supreme Court of the Kyrgyz Republic for civil and economic cases made the decision on July 16. The decision of the Oktyabrsky District Court of Bishkek on liquidation of the foundation remained unchanged.

On August 28, 2023 Bishkek prosecutor Emilbek Abdymanapov filed a lawsuit to liquidate Kloop.Media public foundation. The lawsuit, in particular, stated that «most of the publications are of a negative nature, aimed at discrediting representatives of state and municipal bodies», «Kloop.Media publications contain hidden manipulations of the opinion of the society, which are imposed negative processes that do not correspond to reality, and create opposition to any undertakings of the current government».

The prosecutor cited several headlines and materials from Kloop.kg, which, according to the oversight body, are sharply critical of the government.

The prosecutor’s office also accused the public foundation of concealing a large amount of funds. In April 2024, the Oktyabrsky District Court ruled to liquidate Kloop Media public foundation.