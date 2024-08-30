565 liters of illegal fuel and lubricants seized in Bishkek

Officers of fire supervision service conducted a raid to detect illegal sale of fuel and lubricants on the streets of Bishkek. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The ministry notes the increasing number of cases of illegal trade in fuel and lubricants poured into plastic bottles.

When fuel is sold illegally, safety rules are not strictly observed. There is a risk of fire or explosion. Ministry of Emergency Situations

In addition, fire safety regulations are violated, which puts the lives of sellers, buyers, drivers, and residents of nearby houses at risk.

The raid was organized by local authorities, the Tax Service, and the police of the Leninsky District of the capital on Deng Xiaoping Avenue, Alykulov Street, and in Ak-Ordo housing estate.

Illegal sellers of fuel and lubricants were identified during the raid. A total of 565 liters of fuel were seized. Administrative measures will be taken against citizens involved in its illegal sale.